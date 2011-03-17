Bill Introduced To Boost FCC Tech Expertise

A pair of senators have proposed a bill to correct what they

suggest are technical deficiencies at the FCC.

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va..) and Olympia Snowe (R-Me.)

Thursday introduced a bill to boost the FCC's technical prowess. The bill would

allow commissioners to appoint technical advisers and require the National

Academy of Sciences to study the FCC's technical policy and policymaking

decisions and the personnel available to inform those decisions.

"At a time when citizens are demanding more effective and

efficient government, this legislation will ensure the FCC is sufficiently

equipped, both legally and technically, to craft sound policy," said Snowe.

The FCC Technical Expertise Capacity Heightening (FCC TECH)

Act would allow commissioners to appoint an electrical engineer or

computer specialist to consult on technical issues.

In a joint release outlining the bill, the senators suggest

it is needed to combat an ongoing problem, or what they called the "glaring

technical deficiencies at the FCC, which left unaddressed could continue to

hamper American innovation and competitiveness."

An FCC spokesperson was unavailable for comment at press

time, but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has also made raising the FCC's

"techspertise," as it were, a priority given tech-heavy issues like

spectrum that are teed up for major action.