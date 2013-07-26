Bill Consolidating FCC Reports Is on Move

Momentum was gaining Friday for at least one piece of FCC

process reform, the Federal Communications Commission Consolidated Reporting

Act of 2013.

It would consolidate eight FCC annual reports on Congress,

including its cable price and video competition reviews, into a single biennial

report.

The

bill has bipartisan support -- and appears to be on a fast track.

House and Senate versions of the bill, which was approved

earlier in the week by the House Communications Subcommittee, are teed up for

action. The House bill is scheduled for full Energy and Commerce Committee

markup next week, while the Senate version Friday was scheduled to be

introduced by Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) on Monday, July 29.

The reports being consolidated into one super report include

the satellite competition report, the international broadband data report, the

video competition report and the cable industry price report.

The other primarily Republican-backed bill, the FCC Process

Reform Act, is less likely to be approved without major compromises. It also

passed out of subcommittee this week and is being marked up next week in the

full committee.