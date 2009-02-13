Bill Clinton Talks of Re-Imposing Fairness Doctrine or At Least "More Balance" in Media

High-profile Democrats continue to stir the pot on the issue of re-imposing the fairness doctrine.

The latest was former President Bill Clinton, who said on The Mario Solis Marichradio show that something needed to be done to balance broadcasting.

Marich said progressive shows like his were being outgunned and asked whether it was time for some enforced media accountability.

"Well, you either ought to have the fairness doctrine or you ought to have more balance on the other side," Clinton said, "because essentially there has always been a lot of big money to support the right wing talk shows."

Clinton cited the "blatant drumbeat" against the stimulus program from conservative talk radio, saying it doesn't reflect economic reality.

"I think we need to have either more balance in the programs or some opportunity for people to offer counter-veiling opinions." He said he had not been in favor of getting rid of the fairness doctrine, which the FCC did back in 1987.

The doctrine required broadcasters to seek out opposing viewpoints on issues of public importance. The FCC scrapped it, concluding it was an unconstitutional infringement on speech.

Separately, FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, in an interview with CNSNews.com, said he does not support reviving the doctrine, which he said would be Congress' call anyway. But, according to a transcript of the interview, he did say that government had a role in enforcing media diversity.

The FCC could restore the doctrine without Congress' help, since it was the FCC, on its own authority, that dropped the doctrine after it was held to be an FCC rule rather than something set in statute.