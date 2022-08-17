Bill Abbott’s Great American Community To Launch With 15 Short-Form Series

Great American Community, the direct-to-consumer service from former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s Great American Media, will launch with 15 new short form series when it becomes available September 26.

The Great American Community series will be exclusive to the platform and will feature fresh advice and inspirational stories from their hosts, many of whom are familiar to Hallmark viewers. Th shows range from healthy cooking with Danica McKellar to organizing Christmas decorations with Cameron Mathison.

“We are thrilled to be launching Great American Community with fifteen new, always-on series that are topical, relatable and hosted by our growing family of recognizable talent,” said Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. “This new platform represents an important evolution of the company’s digital strategy and gives our passionate fans a fun and engaging new way to interact with our stars in a trusted, family-friendly environment, 365 days a year.”

Abbott launched GAC Media last year with cable channels GAC Family and GAC Living, recently renamed as Great American Family and Great American Living. The channels follow the Hallmark playroom of wholesome programming and holiday-themed original movies. GAC Media has expanded, first with a FAST channel, Great American Adventures and with the upcoming direct-to-consumer service Great American Community.

In addition to McKellar and Mathison, the new shows are headlined by actors and hosts including Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lauren Makk, Kym Douglas, Larissa Wohl, Emily Hutchinson, Lawrence Zarian, Shirley Bovshow, Maria Provenzano, Jamie Tarence, Mahaila McKellar and Lizzy Mathis.

Here’s a list of the new shows:

The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos featuring nationally renowned TV presenter and talk show host, Debbie Matenopoulos (Home & Family, The View). Every week, Debbie shares delicious easy-to-master recipes, fashion and beauty advice, and all the tips and tricks she has learned in her two-decade career being a television host and lifestyle expert. The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos is all-new every Monday and Friday.

Giving & Caring with Larissa Wohl stars renowned pet adoption advocate and TV host, Larissa Wohl (Home & Family, K-9 Hero Project). Larissa will bring heartwarming and uplifting segments in her series with weekly animal adoptions, shelter spotlights, and features about everyday people who do extraordinary things. Giving & Caring with Larissa Wohl is all-new Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk features interior design expert, Lauren Makk (Design Star: Next Gen, Home Made Simple). Lauren will share tricks and tips to achieve the fabulous life on a budget. Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk is all-new Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas features beauty expert and daytime TV staple, Kym Douglas (Home & Family, The Ellen Show). Kym offers beauty and skin care tips, fashion advice, devotionals and ways to feel your most beautiful the inside out – all presented with laughter and love. Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas is all-new every Wednesday and Sunday.

Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow features landscaping artist and expert gardener, Shirley Bovshow (Home & Family, Welcome to Great American Christmas). From gardening to landscape design, Shirley will teach you how to lovingly care for all the plants and flowers in your garden. Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow is all-new every Thursday and Saturday.

Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano stars celebrity baker and chef, Maria Provenzano (Home & Family, From Scratch with Maria). With Maria, every day is a celebration, as Maria will teach you how to bake, cook delicious recipes, and craft for the everyday celebrations in your life. Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano is all new every Wednesday and Friday.

A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian stars fashion maven and TV presenter and author, Lawrence Zarian (The Kelly Clarkson Show, Home & Family). Lawrence will uplift and inspire women of every shape and size through fashion and sharing stories from his podcast. A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian is all-new Mondays and Fridays.

All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis features lifestyle expert Lizzy Mathis, founder of The Cool Mom Co. Like all moms, Lizzy is a powerhouse who reminds mamas to put themselves first, reignite personal passions, and keep bringing that cool to motherhood. All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis is all-new Fridays and Sundays.

The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson features celebrity baking sensation, Emily Hutchinson (Christmas Cookie Matchup, The Hutch Oven). Everything you ever would want to bake is within reach with Emily as she shows you how to bake the most delicious and eye-catching creations. The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson is all-new Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence features Southern connoisseur, chef, author, and podcast host, Jamie Tarence (Family Savvy, Matchmaker), your new best friend who shares all things Southern living in her series. From cooking and baking to fashion and beauty, Jamie is your go to for it all! Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence is all-new Mondays and Thursdays.

The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar stars actress and author, Mahaila McKellar (Christmas at Grand Valley, Math Bites). Mahaila will share her knowledge as a certified meditation teacher and bring positivity and mindfulness to stress-filled days. The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar is all-new Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Good Life with Cameron Mathison featuring TV star, host, and presenter Cameron Mathison (General Hospital, A Merry Christmas Wish). Cameron has always had a passion for learning more about creating a healthier life and brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out. The Good Life with Cameron Mathison is all-new Tuesdays and Sundays.

Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar features one of television’s most beloved actresses, Danica McKellar (The Winter Palace, The Wonder Years). Danica loves being positive and helping others. In her series, she will be sharing Bible Bits, Healthy Bits and Math Bits. Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar is all-new Mondays and Thursdays.

Farm and Family with Jill Wagner stars actress and presenter, Jill Wagner (A Merry Christmas Wish, Christmas Miracle with Daisy). Jill gives a beautiful glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville, including tours of her property, working out, family life, and Soulful Sundays. Farm and Family with Jill Wagner is all-new Wednesdays and Sundays.

Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan features one of television’s most recognizable faces, Trevor Donovan (Jingle Bell Princess, 90210). Trevor loves acting, his dogs and of course adventure and in his series will share his life and the everyday adventures that bring him joy. Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan is all-new Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Executive producers of series on Great American Community are Tracy Verna, Laura Pierson and Michael Hinkley, all of whom worked on Home & Family when it was on The Hallmark Channel. ■