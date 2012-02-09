Big Four Take Aim at Political File Disclosure Proposal

Representatives from the Big Four networks

visited the FCC this week to push their argument against putting TV stations'

entire political files online and including info on sponsorship IDs and joint

operating agreements in the proposed online public database overseen by the

FCC.

According

to an ex parte notification published on the FCC's Web site, they argued that

stations should not have to put "sensitive pricing information" about

political ad rates on their Web sites, as the FCC has proposed they might have

to do, particularly since their competition -- cable, print, online -- have no

such requirement.

"We

noted the potential anticompetitive effect of making individual advertising

rates information available online where competitors in the market and

commercial advertisers may anonymously glean highly sensitive pricing data,

which, by law, will represent the lowest rates charged by the station to its

most favored commercial advertisers," the notice said of the meeting with

top staffers and the chief of the FCC Media Bureau as well as with a top

staffer for Commissioner Robert McDowell. "We noted the potential this has

for distortion in the market for commercial advertising, to the ultimate

detriment of local television stations and their viewers."

They

pointed out that the FCC's prior decision -- back in 2007 under Republican

Chairman Kevin Martin -- not to put the political file online was correct.

They

also take issue with the FCC proposal to put sponsorship ID info online, saying

it duplicates information already included in end credits of shows where

necessary. "We take great care in the size of the font and the length of

time a sponsorship identification is on the air to ensure that viewers are able

to view this information easily," they said.

They

also said the FCC should wait to decide whether to put information about joint

operating agreements in the online public file until it has decided, in a

separate proceeding, whether it is going to make those arrangements

attributable toward local ownership caps.

The

FCC has proposed creating an online database of TV station public inspection

files to make it easier for the public to inspect them.