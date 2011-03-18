Biden Names Murray Communications Director

Shailagh Murray, a reporter with the Washington Post, has

been named Communications Director for Joe Biden, managing media relations for

the vice president.

One of the issues the vice president has gotten media

attention for is his promotion of broadband deployment and adoption as a driver

of jobs and competitiveness.

Murray succeeds

Jay Carney, who moved over to become White House Press Secretary with the

departure of Robert Gibbs.

Shailagh has been with the Post since 2005, when she joined

as a Capitol Hill correspondent from the Wall Street Journal's Washington

bureau.

She joins Press Secretary Elizabeth Alexander, Deputy

Press Secretary Amy Dudley and Assistant Press Secretary Liz Allen.