Biden Names Murray Communications Director
Shailagh Murray, a reporter with the Washington Post, has
been named Communications Director for Joe Biden, managing media relations for
the vice president.
One of the issues the vice president has gotten media
attention for is his promotion of broadband deployment and adoption as a driver
of jobs and competitiveness.
Murray succeeds
Jay Carney, who moved over to become White House Press Secretary with the
departure of Robert Gibbs.
Shailagh has been with the Post since 2005, when she joined
as a Capitol Hill correspondent from the Wall Street Journal's Washington
bureau.
She joins Press Secretary Elizabeth Alexander, Deputy
Press Secretary Amy Dudley and Assistant Press Secretary Liz Allen.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.