Biden: Media Need to Better Promote Parental Control Tools

Speaking to the U.S. Conference of Mayors

Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden, outlining the White House's gun violence

initiatives, made a pitch for studies "on the impacts of young minds on

witnessing repetitive violent acts in movies, on television and video

games," but also indicated the industry was intent on helping and

encouraged them to better advertise the parental control tools they have.

Conducting

and funding such research was one of the initiatives the Vice President vowed to

put all of his office's muscle behind.

Biden

said that did not make him popular with the entertainment industry, but that

neither was that an indictment of the industry, but instead was recognition

there were no extensive modern studies.

Referring

to meetings he held last week with National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Michael Powell, National Association of Broadcasters president

Gordon Smith and others on the issue, Biden, he said. "It is worth

pointing out from my conversation with these industries, they seem intent on

doing what they can do to help."

He

cited the ratings system and parental controls that "the vast majority of

Americans don't know about."

Biden

took brief aim at a familiar target of kids TV critics, Saturday morning

cartoons. "If you have Infinity [Comcast's David Cohen was also at the

media industry meeting with the VP], you can go on if your grandchild or child

watches those early morning cartoons on Saturday that have excessive violence,

you can actually program your television to take out extreme violence, moderate

violence, or violence." He said he doesn't think that 90% of the parents

have any idea of that.

Biden

said one of his suggestions to them was to conduct a "major advertising

campaign" to let people know about it.