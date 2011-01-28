Biden To Head Piracy Protection Update

Vice President Joe Biden will be meeting with Attorney

General Eric Holder, Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke, U.S. Intellectual

Property Enforcement Coordinator Victoria Espinel and industry and public

interest stakeholders to provide an update on administration efforts to protect

intellectual property.

Combating online piracy has been one of the Vice

President's issues. He headlined a press conference with Espinel last June

outlining the administration's strategic plan for protecting intellectual

property, including TV shows and movies online.

The government plan

includes: 1) not mistakenly using illegal products itself; 2) transparency in

policy development and sharing info; 3) improved coordination; 4) better

enforcement of property rights globally, including more help for businesses

trying to enforce their IP rights abroad; 5) securing the supply chain,

including tackling foreign-based Web sites that offer pirated content; 6) spend

its IP enforcement money wisely.

Also on the guest list for the Friday meeting are Verizon

Chairman Ivan Seidenberg, Thomas Rothman, co-chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment,

and Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn.