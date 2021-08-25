‘Betty’ Won’t See Season Three on HBO
Crystal Moselle skate comedy comes to an end
Skateboard comedy Betty will not see a third season on HBO. Second two, with six episodes, premiered in June.
The series is based on Crystal Moselle’s movie Skate Kitchen.
“We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast--their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community,” said HBO in a statement.
Betty follows five young women learning about themselves amidst New York’s male-dominated skateboarding scene. Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg and Ajani Russell are in the cast.
They are “stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings,” said HBO before season two arrived. “As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good.”
Moselle executive produces the show with Alliah Sophia Mourad, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Annie Schmidt. Moselle, whose feature films include The Wolfpack, directs.
