BetMGM to Provide Odds For Dazn Boxing Broadcast

BetMGM will begin providing odds for boxing matches on sports streaming service Dazn in the United States.

The deal marks an expansion of Dazn’s relationship with BetMGM and will begin with the Nov. 7 WBC lightweight championship bout pitting title holder Devin “The Dream” Haney against former champ Yuriorkis Gamboa.

BetMGM will provide odds for a dozen Dazn events over the next year across Dazn’s platform and suit of channels.

(Image credit: Dazn)

“We are thrilled to go all in on sports betting and embark on an exciting new chapter with BetMGM – marking our longest-term sports betting partnership yet in the U.S.,” said Michael Mobley, VP of Media Sales in North America for Dazn. “With BetMGM in our corner as Dazn’s go-to source for betting insights, fight fans will be able to stay up to date on the latest odds and enjoy even more compelling content around boxing’s biggest events.”

BetMGM worked with Dazn last year, sponsoring a heavyweight bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

The new arrangement calls for Bet MGM branding to be prominent on Dazn live streams and boxing programming, including diffusion of the latest betting odds.

During the broadcast, live BetMGM betting tickers will appear on co-produced programming featuring Dazn talent. BetMGM will be the presenting sponsor of one round of the night’s main event. That round will highlight a special over/under wager.

Dazn will be on social media, promoting BetMGM and BetMGM subscribers will receive custom promo offers from the wagering service.

“Dazn has been a great partner and we couldn’t be happier for BetMGM to be the exclusive odds provider for their U.S. boxing broadcasts,” Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer, BetMGM said. “Our deep integrations, like supplying live odds during boxing’s biggest matches and offering customized promotional offers to DAZN subscribers, will provide boxing fans and bettors with entertaining and exciting opportunities to get in on the action.”