Bethenny Frankel Boards Kevin O’Leary’s ‘Money Court’

Season two of Money Court, which sees Kevin O’Leary rule on financial disputes, premieres on CNBC November 30. Bethenny Frenkel, founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, has joined the show and will judge the cases with O’Leary. There are seven episodes.

“Whether it’s estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money, and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin and Bethenny’s ruling,” said CNBC. “Together, they’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant information, and ultimately come up with a strategic solution to set the business on the right path.”

The season premiere features a builder and his VC partners, at odds over the $150 million they need to move ahead; business partners clashing on whether to let staff work remotely; and two sisters with a secret family recipe who disagree on expanding their baked goods business.

O’Leary is known as Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank. The first season, premiering in summer 2021, had him ruling on disputes along with trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo.

Money Court is produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment with Eric Schotz, Kevin O’Leary, Bethenny Frankel and Stuart Krasnow the executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC. ■