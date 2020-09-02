BET Sets October Return Date for 'Tyler Perry's Sistas' Series
Comedy series returns for its sophomore season Oct. 14
BET will debut the second season of its comedy series 'Tyler Perry's Sistas next month, the network announced Wednesday.
The series will return for its sophomore season Oct. 14 with back to back new episodes on BET and BET her, said network officials. The series, which follows the lives of several African-American female friends, stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis and Chido Nwokocha.
The series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.
