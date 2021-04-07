BET Sets June Date for ‘Sistas’ Season Three Premiere

BET will bring back its drama series Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a third season on June 9, the network said Wednesday.

The series, which finished its second season as the most watched scripted series on cable for African-American viewers 18-49, will look to continue its ratings run with season three. The show’s March 31 season finale averaged 1.1 million viewers on a Nielsen Live+3 basis on BET and 1.3 million across BET and BET Her.

Sistas follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their love lives, careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals, said the network. The show, executive produced by Perry, stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis and Chido Nwokocha.

