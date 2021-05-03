BET Renews ‘House of Payne,’ 'Assisted Living’

BET has greenlit additional seasons for Tyler Perry-produced series House of Payne and Assisted Living in advance of each show's season premiere later this month.

The network has renewed House of Payne for a ninth season prior to the comedy’s eighth season debut on May 25. The series, which initially aired on TBS for its first six seasons and premiered its seventh season on BET last year, stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Read Also: Cover Story: Presiding Over the House of Perry

Assisted Living, which stars David and Tamela Mann as well as J. Anthony Brown and Na’im Lynn, has been renewed for a third season in advance of its second season premiere on May 25.

Read Also: BET’s Assisted Living’ Draws 1.1 Million Viewers in Premiere