BET’s ‘Assisted Living' Draws 1.1 Million Viewers in Premiere

BET’s Wednesday night premiere of two original comedy series from prolific producer Tyler Perry drew a combined 4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, which stars Na’im Lynn, J. Anthony Brown, David and Tamela Mann, averaged 1.1 million viewers in its two-episode premiere on BET and BET Her, said Nielsen.

The two-episode premiere of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne -- the first new episodes for the long-running comedy series since 2012 -- averaged 1 million viewers across the two networks, according to Nielsen.

Including encore airings, House of Payne and Assisted Living drew a combined 6.6 million viewers Wednesday night, according to BET.