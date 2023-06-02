BET Plus Renews ‘The Ms. Pat Show;’ Sets 2 New Projects With Patricia Williams
Animated series, scripted workplace comedy in development at streaming service
BET Plus has greenlit a new season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series The Ms. Pat Show and will develop new projects with the series’ creator and star Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams.
The Ms. Pat Show, which was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award in the Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series category, will return to the streaming service for a fourth season, although no return date has been announced. The Ms. Pat Show stars Williams as a wife and mother adjusting to living in a conservative town after moving from her Atlanta hometown.
Also Read: J. Bernard Calloway in Emmy Mode with Starring Role in ‘The Ms. Pat Show:’ Multicultural Perspectives
The series also stars J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman and Vince Swann.
BET Plus will also team with Williams on two new projects, including an animated series Krack Babies — about four kids determined to survive in inner-city Atlanta — and workplace comedy HUD, which follows a team of public servants as they navigate the trials and tribulations of working in the government sector of Housing and Urban Development.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.