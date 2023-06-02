BET Plus Renews ‘The Ms. Pat Show;’ Sets 2 New Projects With Patricia Williams

BET Plus has greenlit a new season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series The Ms. Pat Show and will develop new projects with the series’ creator and star Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams.

The Ms. Pat Show, which was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award in the Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series category, will return to the streaming service for a fourth season, although no return date has been announced. The Ms. Pat Show stars Williams as a wife and mother adjusting to living in a conservative town after moving from her Atlanta hometown.

The series also stars J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman and Vince Swann.

BET Plus will also team with Williams on two new projects, including an animated series Krack Babies — about four kids determined to survive in inner-city Atlanta — and workplace comedy HUD, which follows a team of public servants as they navigate the trials and tribulations of working in the government sector of Housing and Urban Development.