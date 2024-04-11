BET Plus Renews ‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ Courtroom Series

BET Plus will continue to partner with actress/comedian Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams, renewing Williams’ courtroom series Ms. Pat Settles It and setting a May premiere date for The Ms. Pat Show.

The second season of Ms. Pat Settles It stars the comedian as she takes on cases revolving around family and relationship dynamics, according to the streaming services. With a jury composed of Williams’ closest friends, family members, celebrity guest stars, and comedians, the series will focus on a wide array of cases encompassing financial disputes, romantic entanglements, roommate quarrels, neighborly conflicts, and a myriad of other issues, said BET Plus.

Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show will return for a fourth season on May 23, and will continue to feature Williams in a starring role as a former drug dealer and convicted felon turned suburban mom. The series also stars J. Bernard Calloway and Ashley James.

The two series are part of a multi-year production deal between Williams and BET Media Group, according to the company. Under this deal, she will produce and perform in other projects across the network.