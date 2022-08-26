BET Plus Debuts Trailer for This Tyler Perry Spinoff Series

BET Plus will debut its latest Tyler Perry-produced series, Tyler Perry's Zatima, this September, according to a new trailer for the drama series.

The 10-episode series, a spinoff of Perry's Sistas, debuts September 29 and follows that series' popular character Zac, (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, said BET Plus officials.

The series also stars Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph and Danielle LaRoach.

Zatima is produced by Tyler Perry Studios, with Perry serving as executive producer, director and writer, said BET Plus.■