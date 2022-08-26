BET Plus Debuts Trailer for This Tyler Perry Spinoff Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Sistas' spinoff series 'Zatima' to debut September 29
BET Plus will debut its latest Tyler Perry-produced series, Tyler Perry's Zatima, this September, according to a new trailer for the drama series.
The 10-episode series, a spinoff of Perry's Sistas, debuts September 29 and follows that series' popular character Zac, (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, said BET Plus officials.
The series also stars Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph and Danielle LaRoach.
Zatima is produced by Tyler Perry Studios, with Perry serving as executive producer, director and writer, said BET Plus.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.