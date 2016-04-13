Bernie Sanders Joining Verizon Picket Line

Speaking to the New York Transit Workers Union Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he was next headed to the picket line of CWA members striking against Verizon.

He said he was joining in "that stand against the greed of Verizon," citing it as the kind of corporate greed his campaign was aimed at reining in.

Sanders has slammed Verizon, accusing it of not paying taxes, though the company says it pays billions and any suggestion it does not pay its fair share is not true.

There were at least three CWA-IBEW picket lines set up in New York. The strike began at 6 a.m. and followed ten months in which the unions and Verizon could not come to terms on new contracts for about 39,000 wireline workers on the East Coast.