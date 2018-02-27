Benton Foundation Sues FCC Over Restoring Internet Freedom Order

The Benton Foundation marked the Feb. 27 OneMoreVote net neutrality activist day by filing suit against the FCC's Dec. 14 decision to roll back network neutrality rules.

"The Restoring Internet Freedom order will allow giant telecommunications companies to create 'fast lanes' and other discriminatory practices that will stifle innovation and diminish the Internet as a platform for free expression," said Benton executive director Adrianne Furniss.

The FCC voted to eliminate rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization, but signaled that all but paid prioritization should be out of bounds. ISPs have pledged not to do either, while leaving their options open on paid prioritization.

The Benton Foundation has long supported strong network neutrality rules and Title II classification of ISPS, including backing the 2015 Open Internet order that the Dec. 14 Restoring Internet Freedom vote essentially reversed.