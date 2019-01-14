Benton Beefs Up Broadband Research Team

The Benton Foundation has added to doctors to help cure access deficiencies.

Dr. Christopher Ali will be its new faculty research fellow and Dr. Ryland Sherman will be research associate.

Ali, an assistant professor in the Media Department Studies at the University of Virginia, will continue his work on an assessment of rural broadband policy. He has a new book coming out: Farm Fresh Spectrum: Rural Interventions in Broadband Policy.

"I am looking forward to working with the Benton Foundation to bring more voices and stakeholders to the [universal broadband] conversation," said Ali.

Sherman is Benton's chief researcher on broadband accessibility and affordability and is currently working with senior fellow Jon Sallet on a report on promoting accessibility.

Benton is a nonprofit bent on bringing affordable, high-speed and capacity broadband to all.

Benton also produces a daily "headlines" newsletter that has become an important morning read in Washington communications circles. “I first subscribed to the Benton Headlines just over 10 years ago, and it was an invaluable resource throughout my education. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Benton Foundation’s mission," said Sherman.