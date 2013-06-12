BendBroadband: STELA Should Include Targeted Reforms

Small cable operators face competition from

satellite companies with national reach, telco video providers and new Internet-based

sources of content, all while hampered by one-sided, outdated or unnecessary

rules and an increasingly consolidated programming marketplace.





That is the picture painted by BendBroadband CEO Amy Tykeson

in a prepared testimony for a June 11 hearing in the House Communications

Subcommittee on reauthorization of STELA, the law that allows for the

importation of distant network TV station signals. BendBroadband is based in

the home state of Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.)





She says that the result, particularly for small operators,

is that they are unable to give customers "the video service that they

want, at reasonable prices, using the most innovative technologies

available."





She identified three problem areas in need of

"targeted" reforms she suggested would brighten that picture

considerably: 1) "[B]arriers to creating programming packages that respond to

consumers' needs and demand"s; 2) "The breakdown of the retransmission consent

process, which is harming consumers"; and 3) "[U]nnecessary costs imposed on

cable consumers by requiring separable security in set-top boxes."





Tykeson says that some targeted updates of the

Communications Act should be included in the STELA reauthorization. While

representatives of Walden and ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) say they are

willing to debate stakeholder issues, they would also prefer a

"clean" reauthorization rather than a "Christmas tree."





"I believe it is time for Congress to take

targeted action to modernize the rules governing the video market to reflect

21st century realities. Simply hoping that the problems occurring in today's

marketplace will go away on their own will not solve the breakdowns that are

harming consumers. I am encouraged that the Subcommittee is engaging in this

dialog."