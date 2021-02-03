Ben Domenech Joins Fox News as Contributor

Federalist publisher Ben Domenech has joined Fox News Media (FNM) as a contributor, providing political commentary on all platforms, including hosing a weekly podcast, effective immediately.

Also Read: Leo Terrell Joins Fox News Media

FNM CEO Suzanne Scott points out that Domenech has been a frequent guest on Fox nets and has built viewer trust through those appearances.

Before launching the conservative online news outlet, The Federalist, in 2013, Domenech was a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was also a speechwriter in the George W. Bush administration and for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.).

He was a founding board member of conservative web site RedState.

FNM platforms now comprise Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, digital streaming service Fox Nation, Fox News International, and AVOD service Fox Weather.

Also Read: Larry Kudlow Joining Fox Business Network

Among Domenech's appearances was on Fox & Friends back in June, when Google had issues with The Federalist's comment section over derogatory comments.