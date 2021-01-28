Leo Terrell Joins Fox News Media

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell has joined Fox News Media as a contributor.

He will provide analysis and commentary on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network and across all FNM platforms.

Fox said he will continue his "Leo Terrell: America's Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney" podcast on Cumulus Media.

Terrell, a former Democrat, declared in 2020 that he was supporting Donald Trump for re-election, the first Republican he has ever voted for.

A frequent TV contributor, Terrell has provided analysis in the past for Nightline, Hannity & Colmes, The O'Reilly Factor, Today, Good Morning America and others, according to his speaker profile.