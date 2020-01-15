Bellas Among WWE Wrestlers in Quibi’s ‘Fight Like a Girl’

Quibi and WWE said that wrestlers Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Natalya will participate in the upcoming series Fight Like a Girl.

In each episode of Fight Like a Girl, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon tag teams with one of the wrestlers to help a young women who is struggling with a personal issue.

“This strong cast of Superstars are leaders and role models who each have personal stories of challenge, perseverance and triumph,” said McMahon. We are thrilled to have them on board to help young women find both their inner and outer strength and overcome adversity in their lives.”

The series is shot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

Fight Like a Girl is produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content. Executive Producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison and Ben Zierten for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.

Quibi is the soon-to-be launched short-form streaming video service designed for mobile devices. It is led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman and has raised more than $1 billion from backers including most of the major Hollywood studios.