Beacon Awards Deadline Is March 20

The Association of Cable Communicators said the 2015 entry deadline for the Beacon Awards is March 20, 2015. The Beacon Awards have been cable’s highest recognition of communications and public-affairs excellence since 1989.

The Beacon Awards Ceremony will be one of the highlights of ACC’s annual conference, FORUM 2015, planned during the month of June in Washington, D.C. The specific location and dates for the conference will be announced in January. "Communications and great communicators make significant contributions to our companies, the industry and the bottom line," Chris Albert, 2015 Beacon Awards chair and senior vice president; communications and worldwide talent relations, National Geographic Channels, said in a release. “These pros are vital to enhancing and strengthening relationships with stakeholders, promoting industry products and services, and most importantly, working with our customers and communities on addressing important social issues."

The 2015 Beacon Awards will continue the ease-of-entry format first introduced in 2011. Entries may be submitted via email and have been designed to cut down on the amount of time to complete the entry process. Look for an announcement in mid January on expanded entry categories to include even more types of communications and public affairs initiatives and campaigns and the publication of the official entry brochure.

All 2015 Beacon Award entries must represent work executed and results achieved between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2015. For more information, click here.

This article was originally published at Multichannel.com