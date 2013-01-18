BBG Wants Answers on Missing Journalists

The Broadcasting Board of Governors this week issued a

reminder that Bashar Fahmi, a correspondent for U.S.-backed Alhurra TV, is

still missing 150 days after he disappeared in Syria while covering the

fighting there. It also pointed out that still missing in Syria are freelancers

Austin Tice and James Foley and called for anyone with information on them to

come forward.

Fahmi and cameraman Cuneyt Unal went missing Aug. 20. Unal

had been captured and was eventually released. Fahmi was also reportedly

captured, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Freelance American journalist Austin Tice had filed on the

Syrian conflict for a number of news outlets, including The Washington Post, CBS and Al-Jazeera English before he

disappeared in mid-August. Foley, a U.S. freelance journalist, was kidnapped in

Syria on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) according

to the Committee to Protect Journalists, although his disappearance was not

reported for several weeks at the request of his family, which then launched an

online campaign to free him.

In its 2012 report on journalists killed, injured or

captured while doing their jobs, CPJ said Syria was the most dangerous posting

in the world.