BBG: Ukraine Audience Has Doubled

The audience for U.S. international media networks in Ukraine overseen by the Broadcasting Board of Governors has doubled in the past year, according to an April survey.

According to the study, 20.8% of adults in Ukraine access U.S. international networks for news on Ukraine and Russian-language platforms.

That is compared to only 9.8% in October 2012.

BBG has boosted on-air and online programming over that time in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

Even in Crimea, BBG programming has managed to reach 3.2% of adults weekly despite media restrictions that forced off the air in March.

"Our networks are providing news coverage in Ukraine that is urgently needed, particularly in light of the increase of Russian propaganda and misinformation in the country," said Bruce Sherman, BBG director of strategy and development, in a statement.