BBG Seeks Third-Party Assessment of Journalist in Syrian Hands

The Broadcasting Board of Governors, which protects the

independence of the U.S. government's international broadcasts, including

Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), has asked the Syrian government for

third-party access to detained Alhurra cameraman Cuneyt Unal and any

information on the whereabouts of Alhurra correspondent Bashar Fahmi. Both have

been missingin Syria since mid-August, where they were covering the conflict there.

In renewingits call for the immediate release of the journalists, BBG asked, at the

least, for a third party to assess his wellbeing and provide medical care if

necessary.

Unal, who is Turkish, was shown in a video Aug. 26 on a

Syrian government channel claiming to be part of an international militant

force. The Turkish ambassador has maintained Unal was forced to make the

statement. The Syrian government has said it does not know where Fahmi is.

"We know that Fahmi and Unal were together when they were

captured in Syria," said BBG board member Michael Meehan, Chairman of the

U.S.-funded Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Inc. that includes Alhurra. "The

BBG remains concerned about the welfare and safety of two men, who were in

Syria on a purely journalistic mission, and we continue to demand their release

without delay."