BBG Rebrands for Digital Age

The Broadcasting Board of Governors has updated its brand.

The board, which oversees government-backed international programming services including the Voice of America, is now the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

The reboot is meant to convey that the digital age agency now extends far beyond TV and radio to include digital and mobile platforms.

The agency is headed by John Lansing as CEO. Lansing is the former head of CTAM and president of Scripps Networks.

"The term "broadcasting" does not accurately describe what we do," said Lansing. "The new name reflects our modernization and forward momentum while honoring our enduring mission to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy."

Lansing said the decision was made in consultation with the Trump Administration, Congress and others. "in a time of shifting politics, challenging media landscapes, and weaponized information," he said. "Our identity and name will now address these realities."

In addition to VOA, USAGM comprises Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (Television and Radio Martí), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN).

