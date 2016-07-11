BBG Names First Director of Office of Internet Freedom

The Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) has named Dr. Nnake Nweke its first director of a newly created Office of Internet Freedom.

BBG is an independent government agency overseeing U.S-supported international media operations including the iconic Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Alhurra TV, and Radio and TV Marti.

Nweke will be the BBG's chief advisor on ways—technological and otherwise—to combat and circumvent Internet censorship abroad, as well as study its impact on BBG-supported services.

Nnweke was most recently branch chief of the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology.

He is also founder of the Science and Technology Policy Center for Development, which advocates for policies that promote science and tech in developing nations.

"Internet Freedom is an interagency effort that seeks to overcome attempts to interfere with, monitor, censor and prevent people overseas from using the Internet as an open platform on which to communicate, innovate, learn, organize and express themselves," said BBG in making the announcement.

"[Dr. Nweke's] outstanding leadership will help further strengthen our efforts to counter censorship of BBG-funded, affiliated, or supported content, and other credible, independent news and information," said BBG CEO John Lansing.