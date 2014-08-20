BBG Condemns Killing of James Foley

The Broadcasting Board of Governors, which had been calling for the release of freelance journalist James Wright Foley, condemned his killing at the hands of Islamic extremist group ISIS, and their threat to murder a second journalist.

"Such horrific acts demonstrate utter disregard for human rights and justice," said Jeff Shell, chairman of the BBG, in a statement. "Journalists such as Mr. Foley risk everything to enlighten people around the world with the true picture of what is happening in conflict zones. Killing and threatening journalists does nothing but cover up the true story and demonstrate how brutal some of its actors are."

BBG oversees U.S.-government supported, but civilian-run, international broadcasting services including the Voice of America.

BBG pointed out that it has been two years almost to the day since BBG's Alhurra TV reporter Bashar Fahmi disappeared in Aleppo, Syria.

Fahmi was reporting from Aleppo along with cameraman Cuneyt Unal when both went missing Aug. 20, 2012, after a firefight in which Japan Press' Mika Yamamoto was killed. Unal was captured and later released, but Fahmi remains missing.

Shell called for anyone with information about Famhi to come forward.

On Wednesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists posted an interview and slide show about Foley with Nicole Tung, a freelance photographer and friend of Foley's, recorded after Foley was abducted. Tung had traveled with Foley and was in touch with him not long before he disappeared.