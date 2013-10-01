BBG Broadcasts Continue Despite Shutdown

The Broadcasting Board of Governors said Tuesday that despite the government shutdown that began early Tuesday morning (Oct. 1), its international broadcasting operations, both government run and grantees, will continue to deliver the news.

BBG's general counsel concluded that there was sufficient legal basis to conclude that those operations are "foreign relations essential to the national security" and thus qualify as an excepted activity.

Internet and new media will be available "as needed," no new projects will be started and there will be only the minimum operations necessary to continue delivering breaking, live news.

While BBG says many parts have been shut down, BBG-supported media operations will continue to deliver programming from federal and non-federal networks in 61 languages to over 100 countries, though with a reduced staff.

Those nets comprise Voice of America, Radio and TV Martí, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Alhurra TV and Radio Sawa.