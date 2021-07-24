BBC America Launches ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’ Docuseries

BBC America and AMC will take viewers to the far corners of the planet in a new documentary series, Eden: Untamed Planet, debuting July 24.

The six-part series, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) takes a look at the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands. Isolated from the rest of the world, these areas offer life as nature truly intended, said BBC America.

AMC and BBC America will simulcast the series, with episodes streaming on AMC Plus after they air, according to AMC.

The series, executive produced by Mark Brownlow, will also reflect on the survival of these rare, precious and unique environments amid the perils of the modern world, said the network.