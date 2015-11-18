Bayou: Dish Settles Retrans Suit

The attorney for Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville (BCBE) said it has settled its lawsuit against Dish over the latter's alleged retrans underpayment.

In the suit, filed Aug. 31 in a Colorado U.S. district court, claimed that the satellite company "knowingly and improperly prorated retransmission fees in order to shortchange BCBE significant contractually owed revenues."

"We are very satisfied with the outcome as well as the expeditious nature of the resolution," said Bruse Loyd of Jones, Gillaspia & Loyd.

He said BCBE got the "full amount" of retrans payments owed, plus interest.

Dish had no comment.