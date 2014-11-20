Bay Area Speaks About Net Neutrality

Former FCC Chairman Michael Copps, Oakland City Council Member Rebecca Kaplan and others are scheduled to speak at an event at San Francisco City Hall Thursday night, “Bay Area Speaks: A People’s Hearing on the Future of the Internet,” about the need for the FCC to pass tough new network neutrality rules.

The event is being sponsored by ColorOfChange.org, Common Cause, Demand Progress, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Free Press, the Media Action Grassroots Network (MAG-Net) and the Media Alliance, and is one of a series or events, the most recent Oct. 27 in New York.

The groups say that those speeches, as well as audience comments and a video of the event, will be entered into the official record. The official comment period is closed on proposed new net neutrality rules, but the FCC continues to accept comment anyway.

