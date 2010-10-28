Barton Pledges Strong Oversight of FCC

If

Republicans win back the House, as many are predicting, and if Energy &

Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Tex.) gets to reclaim the

chairmanship, expect vigorous oversight of federal agencies,

including the FCC.

Barton

signaled just that in an op-ed in the Washington Times Thursday. He

is among a number of Republicans known to be interested in the job,

including former Communications Subcommittee Chair

Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a big fund-raiser for the party, and Cliff

Stearns, current ranking member on the Communications subcommittee.

That means

look for hearings and information requests on a host of issues. One of

the ten things he has pledged to "uncover" in the first six months of

next year is "why the Obama administration's

Federal Communications Commission thinks the Internet needs federal

government regulation for the first time." He called getting the answer

one of the ways to "start cleaning up the mess." He is also eyeing

hearings on healthcare and environmental policy.

Barton and

other Republicans refused to sign off on a compromise network neutrality

bill being encouraged by the FCC and pushed by Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.). Separately,

the FCC has proposed expanding and codifying its open Internet

principles once it has more clearly established its Internet oversight

authority.

"Congress'

oversight function is not a license to bully political opponents,"

Barton wrote, but he also said that "Our first job will be to find out

what's gone wrong. That's why the return of vigorous

congressional oversight is going to be a top priority for me and the

committee next year."

He did not overtly call it payback, but he did point out that at the end of

the Bush administration, the Democrats engaged in "furious oversight"

that he said became less enthusiastic when a Democratic

president took over.

A Republican

committee staffer speaking on background said to also expect similar

vigorous oversight of issues including the broandband stimulus spending

and build-outs under National Telecommunications

& Information Administration and Agriculture Department programs,

as well as on Universal Service Reform and privacy.



