Barton: Local TV Has Had Tough Time

"The traditional broadcast market at the local level

has probably had a tougher time of it than almost anybody in the

telecommunications industry in the last 10 or 15 years," says Rep. Joe

Barton (R-Texas), former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series, Barton

would not speculate on how successful the FCC's spectrum reclamation auction

would be in terms of attracting broadcasters to give up spectrum.

"I think that is going to be a purely economic decision

on a case-by-case basis. Each local station decides whether it's better to keep

it and try to get value out of current of future uses or whether to let it go

and monetize that."

The FCC is currently circulating a draft framework for those

auctions and the repacking of stations that stay in the business. How well the

FCC protects the signal integrity and coverage of those broadcasters who decide

to stay in business will be a factor in determining who makes that decision.

Barton says he would give the Obama Administration an

"incomplete" grade on freeing up more spectrum for wireless

broadband.

The former chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee

says the fact that they acknowledge that something needs to be done is a good

thing. He also conceded that it is hard to get spectrum back from people who

are using it, in either the public or private sector.