Barton: Internet Privacy Policy In Congress' Crosshairs

Facebook has told Congress repeatedly and in no

uncertain terms that its sharing of user IDs with third-party applications

is not a breach of privacy, but is instead "critical" to Web surfers'

ability to tap into "innovative, social experiences" from thousands

of companies delivering value to millions.

But it did say it was taking steps to prevent

third parties from sharing that info with data brokers and ad companies, which

is already a violation of its policies.

That came in a response to Reps. Joe Barton

(R-Tex.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), co-chairs of the House Privacy Caucus, who

had sought answers to a bunch of questions after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook IDs were showing up in the referrer URLs of

third-party applications.

Barton thanked the company for its prompt

response, but said that Internet privacy policies would be "in the

crosshairs" in the next Congress.

But Facebook said that the newspaper's

uncovering of the "inadvertent sharing" of those user IDs by

third parties was an issue of legitimate concern, though it also says that, at

most, the ID enables access to info that a user has already agreed to make

publicly available.

In her response, Marne Levine, VP of global public

policy, said the company is already developing a mechanism "that will

prevent UIDs from being transmitted to applications via URL, and which in

turn will prevent the inadvertent passing of UIDs via referrer URLs."

But calling it an industry-wide problem--the Journal in a follow-up report made that point, says

Levine--"We are working to launch an industry-wide initiative to equip

browsers with privacy controls that would prevent such inadvertent passing of

information."

Levine told the congressmen that Facebook

does not benefit financially from any information sharing between

third-party applications and ad or Internet tracking companies, and that its

policy expressly prohibits that sharing. She also said the "handful"

of third parties that were intentionally sharing user IDs with data brokers had

been dealt with and that the data would be deleted.

She said as far as the company knew, no data

related to any user, minor or otherwise, was breached via the referrer URLs,

which includes the sensitive medical and financial information that legislators

are particularly concerned with protecting.

"It's good that Facebook was in a hurry to

respond to our concerns, but the fact remains that some third-party applications

were knowingly transferring personal information in direct violation

of Facebook's privacy promises to its users," said Barton in a statement.

Barton is ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and would

like to be its next chairman. "Millions of people put their information into

the hands of Facebook and services like it because they believe what

they're told about walls protecting their privacy," he added. "I want

the Internet economy to prosper, but it can't unless the people's right to

privacy means more than a right to hear excuses after the damage is done."

"No one likes being friends with someone who

invades their privacy," Markey added.