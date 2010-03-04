Barton Has Concerns About Stimulus Overbuilds As Well

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association got

some backup in its letter to the heads of the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration on broadband stimulus grant money apparently being

used to overbuild existing service, which is something cable operators have

been worried about.

That support came from House Energy & Commerce Committee

ranking member Joe Barton (R-Tex.) in remarks at a communications subcommittee

oversight hearing March 4 on NTIA and the Rural Utilities Service's

distribution of $76.2 billion in funds for broadband deployment and adoption.

"What disturbs me most are the rumors that some of the funds

that have been distributed by NTIA and RUS are for projects that overlay

existing broadband infrastructure," said Barton. "I'm aware of at

least two projects that appear to be overbuilds, and given the relaxing of the

rules for the next round of funding from the NTIA, this problem will only get

worse. What due diligence are the NTIA and the RUS doing themselves to ensure

money is not being spent where facilities already exist?" he asked.

Barton was also concerned that the stimulus program in

general might be more about waste than jobs.

Barton's audience included the two targets of the NCTA

letter: NTIA chief Larry Strickling and RUS head and former FCC Commissioner

Jonathan Adelstein.

Strickling told the committee that NTIA had plenty of due

diligence in place to make sure it had sufficiently vetted the bidders.

"As stewards of taxpayer funds, we are determined to invest every dollar

wisely. My goal is to not make a bad grant, and you have my assurances we have

the processes and protections in place to prevent that from happening," he

told the committee, according to prepared testimony."