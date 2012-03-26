Barton: FTC Privacy Report Is Helpful, But Legislation is Necessary

Reaction continued to pour in Monday after the

Federal Trade Commission released its final report on online privacy.

Rep.

Joe Barton (R-Texas), co-chair of the Congressional Privacy Caucus, said the

report was as good as far as it went, but said that privacy legislation -- heis a co-sponsor, with Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) of Kids Do Not Track legislation -- is still needed.

"While

the FTC makes good recommendations to businesses, it is important to remember

they are not law," Barton said in a statement. "These recommendations

are not enforceable, which is why I loudly echo the FTC's call for privacy

legislation. It is not until a law is passed that all companies will truly

abide by consumer protection policies."

Some

90% of online advertisers have agreed to a voluntary, browser-based do not

track regime endorsed by the White House. Violators of that pledge could be

subject to FTC action based on its authority over deceptive practices. It is

less clear how to deal with however many of the other 10% choose not to take

the pledge, although FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz indicated Monday he thought they

would follow suit.

Another

fan of privacy legislation, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) said the committee

would take the FTC's recommendations seriously. "This report encourages

Congress to pass legislation to promote consumer online privacy protection, and

I think that's a recommendation the Committee needs to seriously

consider," he said. "I also agree with the FTC's conclusion that

online companies need to do a better job of honoring consumer requests when

they make a â€˜do-not-track' request on their Internet browsers. Those

companies said they'd do that, and they need to make good."

Ioana

Rusu, regulatory counsel for Consumers Union, called it a good report,

especially its recognition that "we need better tools and information to

decide how our personal information is used." She was also pleased with

the recommendation for baseline privacy legislation. "There are a lot of good

initiatives in play that could help protect consumers' privacy, but ideally, we

need a law to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules."

FTC

Chairman Jon Leibowitz made the same point in arguing for Congress leveling the

playing field with some "rules of the road."

USTelecom

said it was still studying the report, but like what it saw so far. "We

support the general principles outlined in the framework for increasing

consumer privacy protections," said USTelecom senior VP Jonathan Banks.

"As an industry with long experience and a deep commitment to providing

consumers the highest levels of data privacy protections, we believe all

companies should work cooperatively to assure Americans that their personal

information is carefully safeguarded. Following on the heels of the Commerce

Department's recent white paper on privacy, today's report takes another

positive step toward building a system that provides workable privacy

protections for consumers."

But

not everyone was rolling out the red carpet.

"The

FTC's recommendations to protect consumer privacy by imposing new reporting

requirements on businesses, restricting online advertising, and stifling

innovation in the mobile market are misguided," said Information

Technology & Innovation Foundation Senior Analyst Daniel Castro. "The

new report shows the FTC still does not understand the fundamental economics of

the Internet."