Barton 'Dumbfounded' by Computer Spying Case

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), cochair of the Bipartisan

Congressional Privacy Caucus, used the FTC's just-settled case against computer

"spying" to renew his call for tougher privacy laws.

The FTC settled a complaint on

Tuesday with seven computer rental companies and the software designer over charges

they had captured screenshots of personal information, logged computer

keystrokes and even took webcam photos of people in their homes, all with the

help of installed software.

Barton said in a statement Wednesday that he was

"dumbfounded" by the use of the computers to spy on customers. He

said he was glad the FTC had filed charges but said: "[W]e desperately

need stronger privacy laws to fight against this type of behavior. Everyone

should have a say in how their personal information is used. In my mind,

it is not only the right thing to do, but it is the American thing to do."