Barton Collects E&C Backers

A majority of returning House Energy &

Commerce Committee Republican members, including John Shimkus (R-Ill.) and

Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), who were potential candidates themselves for the

chairmanship of the powerful committee, are supporting Joe Barton (R-Tex.) for

the job.

That is according to a "dear colleague" letter

being circulated by those legislators, according to Barton's office, which

supplied a copy of the letter, which seeks those colleagues' support for

Barton's chairmanship.

E&C has oversight of the FCC, and Barton

has pledged close scrutiny of the FCC's moves.

Others signing on to the letter of support were

Ralph Hall (R-Tex.), Joe Pitts (R-Pa.), Lee Terry (R-Neb.), Michael Burgess

(R-Tex.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Steve Scalise, (R-La.). In the

letter, they said Barton "has provided unyielding conservative

leadership," a telling phrase given that Barton has been positioning his

chief rival for the post, Fred Upton (R-Mich.) as a moderate. Upton, in turn,

has been countering with an emphasis on his fiscal conservatism, his effort to

crack down on broadcast indecency (he co-authored the bill raising the fines),

opposition to the Obama healthcare bill, opposition to federally funded

abortion, and his ties to conservative icon Ronald Reagan. In fact, in his

announcement for the post, Upton described himself first as a "former

budget aide to President Ronald Reagan."

"Our friend and committee leader has been a

principled conservative who you can count on in committee and on the

floor," the letter said of Barton. "He served one term as our

chairman, and we believe it is essential to the new mission of all Republicans

in the House that he have the opportunity to serve a second term."

Not long after Barton's office e-mailed a copy of

the "dear colleague" letter, Upton's office sent out an op-ed from The Hill newspaper by Rep. Sue Myrick

(R-N.C.) supporting Upton's chairmanship and headlined: "Upton is

Committed To Conservative Principles."

Barton is generally thought to need a waiver of

Republican term limits of six years on chairmanships and ranking member posts.

He was chairman for one term and ranking member

for two. But Barton has argued that a number of Republican ranking members were

permitted to assume chairmanships in 1994 that pushed them past the term limits

adopted in 1993.

Upton is the former chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee

and has also pledged muscular oversight over federal agencies.