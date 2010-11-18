Barton, Burgess Ask GAO to Investigate NPR Funding

The Republican backlash against NPR for its firing

of commentator Juan Williams escalated Thursday as Texas Republican House

Members Joe Barton and Michael Burgess asked the Government Accountability

Office to review NPR's funding.

In a letter to GAO, they asked for an investigation

into whether NPR is using "federally appropriated funds for the creation

of content as opposed to the technical operation of the network and its

stations."

"We do not mean to suggest that government should

be involved in the editorial decisions of NPR or any other provider of

content," they wrote. "We hold quite the contrary view, which is why

we have consistently opposed re-imposition of the Fairness Doctrine," Barton

and Burgess wrote. "Our concern is that the use of appropriated taxpayer

dollars for the production of content could inappropriately involve the

government in the promulgation of particular viewpoints and the silencing of

others, especially since many taxpayers may not share the editorial views of

NPR."

NPR fired Juan Williams after remarks he made about

Muslims on Fox News' TheO'Reilly Factor, which factored into

Barton and Burgess' decision to call for the investigation.

"While we recognize the prudence of a news

organization setting ethical standards for the behavior of its journalists, we

are deeply concerned that the precipitous action taken to

terminate Williams's contract may reflect a tendency on the part of NPR

management to use its ethics rules to silence employees whose greatest offense

is contravention of the rules of political correctness rather than to preserve

any core ethical or editorial standards," the lawmakers added.

Republicans have historically tried to cut

noncommercial broadcasting funding, citing what they say is a liberal bias. The

issue was most prominent during the tenure of CPB Board Chairman Ken

Tomlinson, who argued that CPB needed to provide more conservative

viewpoints to balance out that perceived bias.

NPR had no immediate comment, saying it would wait

until after a reported House vote today on slashing NPR funding. "We'll have a

response following today's House debate and vote," said Anna Christopher

Bross, senior manager of media relations for NPR.

GOP Whip and incoming House Majority Leader Eric

Cantor (R-Va.) signaled NPR funding would be a topic of conversation, tweeting

earlier Thursday that online voters had tapped that funding as the program they

would most like to cut.

The House vote paving the way for voting for that

cut, which was happening at press time, was not expected to pass and would

be primarily symbolic since it is a lame duck session with Democrats in

control. But it could signal problems for noncom funding in the next Congress,

particularly after the co-chairs of an Obama administration commission on

fiscal responsibility recommended zeroing out noncom funding altogether to

save money.

Barton and Burgess want answers to the following

questions:

"1. How much federally appropriated funding

does NPR receive, directly, from CPB, or from member or independent public

broadcast stations, or from other sources? What percentage of its overall

funding does such funding represent?

2. Are federally appropriated funds made available

to NPR-directly, from CPB, through member or independent stations, or from

other sources-segregated in any way from NPR's other operating funds, or are

federally-appropriated funds intermingled with the remainder of NPR's operating

budget?

3. Are any federally appropriated funds made available to

NPR-whether directly, from CPB, through member or independent stations, or from

other sources-used for the production of content or for the salaries of on-air

personalities, copy editors, or other individuals with influence or editorial

control over the content or views expressed on NPR?

4. Both Vivian Schiller and Alicia Shepard

stated that Williams had previously violated NPR's news code of ethics several

times with comments that he made on media networks other than NPR. Please

identify each of the instances mentioned specifically or alluded to by NPR, and

describe the way in which they were handled by NPR, including any investigation

or other outcome that resulted.

5. Were federally appropriated funds expended in

the course of any investigation, internal deliberations, negotiations, drafting

tasks, or disciplinary process carried out pursuant to NPR's April 2008

decision to modify its contractual relationship with Williams? Were attorney's

fees paid with federally appropriated funds?

6. Were any federally appropriated funds expended in the course of any

internal deliberations, negotiations, or drafting tasks carried out pursuant to

NPR's October 20 decision to terminate its contract with Williams?"