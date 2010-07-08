Barton Blasts FCC Over USF

Rep. Joe Barton

(R-Tex.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee says the

FCC should forget about reclassifying broadband and concentrate on reforming

the high-cost portion of the Universal Service Fund, which industry pays into

to subsidize phone service in areas where it is uneconomical to provide

it.

That came in

response to the posting by Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) of

FCC-supplied breakdowns on how, where and to whom the $8 billion in the fund

was being handed out. According to the FCC stats, Verizon and AT&T were the biggest recipients of high-cost USF funds over the past three years at $1.3 billion and $1.275 billion, respectively.

"The FCC is not

only wasting time chasing a network neutrality â€˜problem' that doesn't

exist," said Barton in an e-mailed statement, "it is wasting

Americans' money by failing to reform the Universal Service Fund. Subscribers

now pay close to 14% of their long-distance phone bills to subsidize scores of

telephone providers in each geographic market while other providers are serving

the same markets without a penny of support."

To be fair, FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has signaled he wants to do both: reclassify

broadband and reform USF. He has pointed out on more than one occasion that the

FCC can do more than one thing at a time. As part of the broadband plan, the

FCC has proposed reforming the fund in two senses of the word, both in terms of

its performance and transparency, and remaking it into a subsidy for broadband,

rather than phone, deployment.

FCC General

Counsel Austin Schlick has also pointed out that the FCC may not be able

to do all it wants to do on USF reform without the clearer broadband regulatory

authority they are seeking with reclassification.

But Barton

isn't buying that. "It is inexcusable that the FCC chairman is trying to

reclassify broadband service under the pretext that the commission lacks

authority to implement aspects of the national broadband plan when he should

instead be focusing on bipartisan aspects of the plan that he clearly has

authority to move on, such as reducing antiquated voice service subsidies."

The chairman's

office had no comment on Barton's critique.