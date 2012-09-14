Barton Asks E&C Chair to Move Kids Do-Not-Track Bill

Joe Barton (R-Texas), cochair of the Congressional Privacy

Caucus, has asked Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

to consider moving thekids do-not-track privacy bill that Barton and Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass), his

privacy caucus cochair have introduced.

He also says that the FCC's misnamed net neutrality rules

have not done much harm, but haven't done any good, either.

Barton said in an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series

that he had no commitment from the chairman, but that it was at least possible

there could be movement on that front in the lame duck session, saying there

were probably not enough legislative days before the election to consider it

before that.

The Barton-Markey bill would:

"Require online companies to explain the types of

personal information collected, how that information is used and disclosed, and

the policies for collection of personal information;

"Require online companies to obtain parental consent

for collection of children's personal information;

"Prohibit online companies from using personal

information of children and teens for targeted marketing purposes;

"Establish a â€˜Digital Marketing Bill of Rights for

Teens' that limits the collection of personal information of teens, including

geolocation information of children and teens;

"Create an â€˜Eraser Button' for parents and children by

requiring companies to permit users to eliminate publicly available personal

information content when technologically feasible."

Barton said he thought the public was "ahead of

Congress" on privacy, as were companies like Microsoft who were building

in more default privacy--Microsoft is one of the companies agreeing to

browser-based privacy options.

Barton said Congress gained ground in this session, but is

still "behind the curve" on privacy.

Asked by Communications Daily editor/reporter Howard Buskirk

to comment on the FCC's defense of its network neutrality rules, currently

being challenged in court and which Barton voted to overturn, the congressman

answered: "How hard is it to pat yourself on the back for something that

wasn't necessary. I don't think they have done much harm with it but I don't

think it was necessary and I don't think it has done any good."

Barton said if there is a Republican president, House and

Senate he would expect them to move a net neutrality repeal bill.