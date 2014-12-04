Bartees Cox Exits FCC
Bartees Cox, deputy press secretary at the FCC, has left the commission, FCC press secretary Kim Hart confirms.
Cox left at the end of last week for a job in New York, said Hart.
Before joining the FCC earlier this year, Cox was a spokesman for Public Knowledge, whose founder, Gigi Sohn, joined the FCC a year ago as special counsel for external affairs to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.
Before joining Public Knowledge in 2012, Cox was an intern at Free Press.
