Barrett on Broadcasting: Future Is Bright

Hearst Television President David Barrett says broadcasters

have a bright future, so long as the FCC gets the incentive auctions right and

Congress does not scrap the must-carry/retransmission consent regime or

exclusivity rules, as a couple of bills in Congress would do.

That will be Barrett's message to the Hill, according to

prepared testimony for a June 27 hearing on the future of video at which

Barrett will represent the National Association of Broadcasters.

Barrett plans to point out to the House Communications

Subcommittee that according to a recent study, almost a quarter (24%) of

households headed by the next generation of TV watchers (18-34) rely on over-the-air

reception, as well as the low income and minority families that are

disproportionately over-the-air viewers.

"This is exciting news for broadcasters and should

inform Congress as it oversees the Federal Communication Commissionâ€˜s management

of spectrum allocated to free, over-the-air television."

Barrett warned that bills introduced by Sen. James De Mint

(R-S.C.) in the senate (S.2008) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) in the House

(H.R.3675) deep-sixing must-carry retrans as well as media ownership rules

would hurt broadcasters and unbalance the marketplace in favor of pay-TV

providers.

"This law promotes fair competition in the video

marketplace, is pro-consumer, and enhances the vibrancy of the nationâ€˜s free,

over-the-air broadcast service, as Congress intended," he argues.

He will definitely not be preaching to the choir if theRepublican staff memo is any indication.

It argues that must carry-retrans is a government thumb on the scale and that

if Congress does any deregulating, it should start there.

Barrett also says Congress needs to make sure that the FCC

leaves a strong broadcast business in the wake of its auctions to reclaim and

auctions some broadcast spectrum to wireless.

"The Commission must maintain a robust broadcasting

system that continues to provide free and local television service to millions

of viewers, while moving to provide a strong and fast wireless broadband

system," he says. Key to that, says Barrett, is transparency. Broadcasters

need to know how the auctions will be conducted and how will be repacked after

the auction to know whether they want to participate in them. "Limiting

the release of information about the mechanics of the incentive auction process

will increase the likelihood that the incentive auction will not be

successful," he says.

Among the other highlights of Barrett's view of the video

future:

Broadcasting is a necessary complement to broadband, given

that it is "the most spectrally efficient wireless delivery system for

high demand content," including lifesaving info in times of emergency.

The FCC still needs to do a comprehensive spectrum

inventory. Barrett points out that while broadcasters did not oppose the

incentive auctions, it has never been convinced that repurposing broadcaster

spectrum is a solution to the spectrum crunch -- NAB maintains wireless

companies are warehousing spectrum.