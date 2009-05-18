Barbara Wall Elected to Board of The Media Institute

Posted at 10:03 a.m. ET

Barbara Wall, VP and associate general counsel for Gannett in Washington, has been elected to the board of The Media Institute, the think tank backed by major media companies to focus on First Amendment issues.

Wall succeeds Kurt Wimmer, who exited Gannett in April to re-join Covington & Burling LLP as a partner in its Washington office. Wimmer remains on the board of the institute.

According to Institute president Patrick Maines, Wall has lectured and written about First Amendment issues, Internet law and intellectual property rights, and is past chair of the American Bar Association's Forum on Communications Law. She also teaches as an adjunct professor at American University and George Washington.