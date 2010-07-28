Bakers Dozen Reps Rap Retrans

According to a copy of the "dear colleague" letter to

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski asking him to open a rulemaking

on retransmission consent reform, Reps. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.) and Peter

King (R-N.Y.) were able to secure 11 of their House colleagues' signatures.

Cable operators had been pushing the letter in hopes of getting

the commission to step in and, among other things, mandate standstill

agreements during retrans impasses so cable operators can keep broadcast

signals on their systems after contracts have expired if deals have not been

struck.

Cable operators, telcos and satellite companies filed a petition

for that rulemaking last March.

In the letter, dated July 27, they said it was "time to

"reexamine [the] rules governing retransmission consent and act to protect

consumers." Cable operators have increasingly framed the issue in terms of

consumers. The Obama administration has been positioning regulatory agencies as

primarily in the consumer protection business.

Focusing on the majority of members who did not sign on, National

Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton responded: "We're

pleased that an overwhelming majority of Congress appears to understand that

broadcasters provide valuable content to pay TV providers, and that keeping

government out of private negotiations between two business interests is the

best way to guarantee a successful outcome to retransmission consent

negotiations."